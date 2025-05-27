GENEVA, May 27. /TASS/. Germany’s decision to lift restrictions on the range of missiles supplied to Kiev shows how out of touch it is with the current foreign policy situation, said Roger Keppel, editor-in-chief of Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche.

According to him, this is the wrong decision, and what’s more, it also does nothing to help Kiev militarily, since "Ukraine has lost this war on the battlefield." According to Keppel, this is a "reckless and dangerous decision," one which signals complete "foreign policy illiteracy."

"I just wonder if these politicians (German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other Kiev allies -TASS) understand there could be further escalation in this war? It can spread to us," he explained.

By doing this, the journalist says, the West is poking a nuclear power that has been "criminally underestimated" for decades and whose national security interests have been trampled on.

Keppel sees statesmen like Merz as followers, who can come up with "nothing better than to simply continue to adhere to the same unsuccessful strategy" in Ukraine that the West has pursued so far.

On May 26, Merz lifted all restrictions on the range of Ukrainian attacks with German weapons on the territory of Russia. According to the politician, a similar decision was made by Great Britain and France. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the decision was potentially dangerous and ran counter to attempts at a settlement.