UNITED NATIONS, May 27. /TASS/. A Russia-requested meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine will be held on Friday, a spokesperson for the Greek mission to the UN told TASS.

"We confirm that it will be held on Friday morning," the spokesperson said.

Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said earlier that Russia had requested a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the threat emanating from European countries, which have been seeking to hinder efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict. According to the Russian diplomat, "the European sponsors of the Kiev regime have asked that a meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine be convened at 3:00 p.m. New York time (7:00 p.m. GMT) on May 29."

The first round of talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on May 16 after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed resuming the negotiating process on May 11. Following US President Donald Trump’s call on Kiev to immediately accept the Russian leader’s proposal, Kiev agreed to take part, despite Vladimir Zelensky’s earlier statements that Ukraine would engage in talks with Russia only on condition of a 30-day ceasefire.

At the meeting in Istanbul, Moscow and Kiev agreed to swap 1,000 POWs from each side, outline their visions of a future ceasefire in detail and continue the negotiation process. Russia’s chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, who serves as a Russian presidential aide, said after the talks that the Russian side was satisfied with their results.