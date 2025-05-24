Trump says won’t cut US defense budget

NEW YORK, May 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he is not going to cut the country's $1 trillion defense budget.

"We just went $1 trillion military budget," he told West Point graduates in the commencement address. "Some people said, could you cut it back? I said I’m not cutting 10 cents."

"We can cut plenty of other things," the president said.

Trump also pointed out that the approach to warfare has recently changed drastically.

"They have introduced a thing called drone," he said. "You have to learn a whole new form of warfare."

Earlier in May, the White House published its defense budget proposal for fiscal year 2026 starting in October.