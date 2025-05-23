Laos keen to learn from Russia’s environmental experience — Lao politician

ST. PETERSBURG, May 23. /TASS/. Laos hopes to take advantage of Russia's expertise in the environmental sphere, Lao National Assembly's Deputy Chairman Sommad Pholsena stated.

"We reiterated our readiness to cooperate with Russia. And we would like to learn experience from you," he said at the Nevsky International Ecological Congress.

Pholsena noted that Laos is "actively involved in the implementation of the sustainable development goals" by taking "measures aimed at countering climate change and everything that would contribute to the social and economic development of society."

"We are actively adopting alternative energy sources in order to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050. We also pursue the goal to increase the area covered with forests," he pointed out.

The deputy chairman of the Lao National Assembly delivered about half of his speech in Russian. He thanked Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko for her contribution to the Neva River clean-up.

The Laotian parliamentarian drew attention to the venue of the congress, noting at the audience's applause that Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) "made a great contribution to the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War."

The Nevsky International Ecological Congress is running in St. Petersburg on May 22-23. The theme of this year’s congress is "Planet Earth: Harmony of Man and Nature." TASS is the information partner of the event.