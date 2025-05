WASHINGTON, May 23. /TASS/. The US Department of State made the decision to authorize a sale of missiles for Javelin man-portable fire-and-forget antitank weapon systems worth $296 million in total to Estonia, the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

The deal includes 800 missiles, 84 launchers and other equipment and spare parts, as well as servicing and maintenance costs.

The delivery will be carried out by two US defense companies RTX and Lockheed Martin.