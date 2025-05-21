Trump Jr. does not rule out running for president in future

DOHA, May 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has said that he might run in the 2028 presidential election.

"It's an honor to be asked and an honor to see that some people are okay with it," he said during a panel discussion at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, replying to a question by a moderator if he would run and "pick up the reins" after his father leaves office. "You never know," he added.

According to Trump Jr., currently he is focused on the Make America Great Again idea (MAGA). "So the answer is I don't know, maybe one day. You know, that calling is there. I'll always be very active in terms of being a vocal proponent of these things," he said.

"I think my father has truly changed the Republican Party, I think it's the America First party now, the MAGA party, however you want to look at it," Trump Jr. noted.

Donald Trump Jr. is an executive vice president for development and acquisitions at the Trump Organization, his family's luxury real estate conglomerate, and a partner at the 1789 Capital venture capital firm.

On May 4, the US president announced that he is not going to run for the country’s main office for the third time. Trump added that his supporters are constantly trying to convince him to run for re-election, however, he does not intend to do so.

According to the US Constitution’s 22nd Amendment, "no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.".