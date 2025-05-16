Delegations of Turkey, US, Ukraine arrive at meeting site in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, May 16. /TASS/. The delegations of Turkey, the United States and Ukraine have arrived at the Dolmabahce Palace hosting the presidential office in Istanbul, where their trilateral meeting was expected to begin at 10:45 a.m. local time (7:45 a.m. GMT), a TASS correspondent reports.

Following the meeting, Russia and Ukraine are set to hold talks at the Dolmabahce Palace, which will begin with welcoming remarks from the Turkish foreign minister.

Ahead of the talks, more than 100 journalists from around the world have gathered at the Kadikoy pier near the palace. The situation remains calm, with heightened security measures in place.