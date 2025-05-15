Switzerland joins EU ban for companies to do business with 6 airports, 5 ports in Russia

GENEVA, May 15. /TASS/. Switzerland has joined the EU sanctions measure, which bans European companies to conduct business with six airports and five ports in Russia, according to a statement on the website of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

"The Federal Council has issued a ban on conducting business with certain Russian harbors, locks and airports," SECO said in a statement.

As the Swiss authorities claim, this is because these types of infrastructure are allegedly "used for the transport of drones, missiles and goods to support" Russia in the conflict against Ukraine.

The Swiss authorities banned the country’s businesses to conduct operations with Moscow-based airports Vnukovo and Zhukovsky, as well as four regional airports, including Perm and Pskov. The sanctions also covered the ports in Astrakhan, Makhachkala, Novorossiysk, Primorsk and Ust-Luga.

On February 24, as part of the 16th package of anti-Russian sanctions, the European Union banned European companies from operating with six Russian airports and five ports. Earlier, the EU Council statement claimed that these facilities are allegedly used to transport military equipment and circumvent restrictions.

Despite consistent unfriendly actions towards Russia, the Swiss authorities keep on insisting that they maintain neutrality in international relations. In particular, when it comes to anti-Russian sanctions, the Swiss side sees compliance with this principle in the fact that Bern is not the author of restrictions, but simply follows Brussels' example in this matter.