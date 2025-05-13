Houthis say they attacked Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport

DOHA, May 13. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have delivered a missile strike on Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said.

"The missile forces <…> conducted a military operation and delivered a strike on the Lod airport, known as Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, in the occupied Jaffa neighborhood with the use of a hypersonic ballistic missile," he told the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel.

According to the Houthi spokesman, Ben Gurion Airport suspended operation for an hour and millions of the Israelis were forces to be hiding in bomb shelters.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said sirens had sounded in a number of areas in Israel due to the launch of a missile from the Yemeni territory. The missile, according to the IDF, was intercepted.

Trump’s visit to the Middle East

The Houthi attack was staged when US President Donald Trump was visiting Saudi Arabia on his tour of the Gulf countries.

On May 6, the US leader announced that the Houthis had agreed to stop attacking ships in the Red Sea and therefore US forces would not strike Houthi targets in Yemen.

Shortly after Trump’s statement, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said that the Houthis had agreed on a ceasefire in Yemen thanks to his country’s mediation. According to al-Busaidi, the agreement assumes that the Houthis will cease assaults on vessels transiting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, including American ones.

However, Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, warned that the rebels "will not abandon their support for Gaza" and will continue to launch attacks on Israeli territory in solidarity with the Palestinians.