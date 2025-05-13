US Department of State describes Istanbul talks as ‘critical opportunity’

WASHINGTON, May 13. /TASS/. The US administration believes that the upcoming May 15 talks in Istanbul provide a "critical opportunity" to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

When asked to comment on the planned negotiations, he said: "The President has spoken to this as well. He has been clear that the meeting in Istanbul is a critical opportunity for direct talks between Russia and Ukraine. That has been clear. The President has also been clear that he wants to see those talks happen, and he's been dedicated to trying to first get that ceasefire and then an enduring peace."

"This is a critical opportunity to again have those direct talks to try to achieve that ceasefire and then that long and enduring peace," the US diplomat added.