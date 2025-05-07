Pakistan's shelling kills 15 Kashmiri civilians — ANI news agency

NEW DELHI, May 7. /TASS/. Pakistani strikes have killed 15 civilians, India said as reported by ANI news agency that cited military sources.

It said 43 people were injured in the villages of Poonchi and Tangdhar. The shelling triggered panic among residents and damaged several houses.

Earlier Indian media reported that the border villages were being heavily shelled by Pakistan. Locals are taking refuge in shelters. Evacuation is underway.

Shelling on the border began after the Indian army attacked nine Pakistani targets on the night of May 7. According to the Indian Defense Ministry, it hit the places "from where terrorist attacks against India were planned and directed." The assaults came in the wake of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

After the attack India said that Pakistan violated the ceasefire every day. India responded proportionately, but no casualties have been reported to date.