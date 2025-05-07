Heroism of Soviet people saved humanity from Nazism — Maduro

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Efforts and heroism of the Soviet people helped to save Europe and the entire world from Nazism, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said during talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"I would like to convey to you that particular feeling of admiration that the people of Venezuela have in connection with the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War," he said. "The Red Army’s great victory <…>, the Soviet people’s sacrifice saved Europe and the entire humanity."

Maduro went on to say that the peoples of the Soviet Union have paid "an enormous cost to bring the war to an end."

Earlier, the Venezuelan leader said Europe should be grateful to the Soviet Union for stopping Nazi Germany's aggression.

Maduro arrived in the Russian capital on Wednesday. It was his eighth visit to Russia. After his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the sides are expected to sign the treaty on strategic partnership and cooperation between the two nations.