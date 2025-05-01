Trump says he made no mistakes during first 100 days in office

NEW YORK, May 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump was confident that he made no mistakes during his first 100 days in the office.

"I’ll tell you, that's the toughest question I can have, because I don't really believe I've made mistakes," Trump told NewsNation, answering to a reporter’s question.

"I think you're going to see tremendous economic victories over the next period of a year, far greater than ever imagined. Right now, as I said, we're losing billions and billions of dollars on trade. We're going to make millions and billions of dollars, but it takes a little while. That doesn't happen overnight, but it will happen much faster than people understand," the US leader said.