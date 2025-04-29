No evidence of terrorist attack causing massive blackouts, Spanish PM says

MADRID, April 29. /TASS/. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said he does not rule out any theory about the cause of Monday’s massive power outages but there is no evidence of a terrorist attack.

While talking to reporters, he declined to agree that the power outages could have been caused by a lack of energy from nuclear power plants. The premier also said that an independent report would be requested from Brussels so that Madrid could get a clearer picture of what had happened.

"We don’t have reliable evidence that the crisis was caused by a terrorist attack," Sanchez said, adding: "What happened yesterday should not happen again."

The Spanish power grid operator Red Electrica earlier ruled out a cyberattack as the cause of the power outages. However, the Spanish authorities decided to carry out an investigation to see if they were the result of "an act of sabotage."

On April 28, major blackouts occurred in Spain, leaving millions of people without electricity and disrupting transport and communication systems. On Tuesday, the grid operator said that power had been restored.