UN OCHA reports looting incidents in Gaza amid food shortages

GENEVA, April 29. /TASS/. Looting is becoming a more and more regular occurrence in the Gaza Strip amid critical humanitarian situation and food shortages, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) said.

According to the UN agency, armed individuals reportedly looted a truck in Deir al Balah and a warehouse in Gaza City.

UN OCHA reported, with reference to its partners in Gaza, that over the weekend, 16 additional community kitchens had to close. More expected to close their doors later this week. According to UN OCHA, community kitchens remain the only source of food for many Gaza residents.

Humanitarian partners have warned UN OCHA that nutrition situation has been getting worse in the entire enclave. Since the start of the year, about 10,000 cases of acute malnutrition among children have been registered, including 1,600 cases of severe acute malnutrition.

Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East Philippe Lazzarini said on April 22 that the Gaza Strip had become the ‘land of desperation’ since the Israeli authorities completely blocked supplies of humanitarian aid and essential goods to the Palestinian enclave 50 days ago. The UNRWA commissioner general said that humanitarian aid "is being used as a bargaining chip and a weapon of war."

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched airstrikes on Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, thus ending the ceasefire established in January this year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had resumed military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would escalate its campaign in the enclave. The radicals have blamed the United States for the renewed Israeli aggression.