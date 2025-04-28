Houthis report attack on US aircraft carrier in response to strikes on Yemen

DOHA, April 28. /TASS/. Members of Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement attacked the US naval task force led by the Harry Truman aircraft carrier in retaliation for US strikes on the Yemeni territory, spokesman for the group’s armed forces Yahya Saree said.

"In response to [US] aggression and killings of civilians, the armed forces attacked US aircraft carrier [Harry] Truman and other ships, engaging the enemy as part of a joint operation of the Navy, the Air Force and missile troops," Saree told the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television.