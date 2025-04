NEW YORK, April 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that Vladimir Zelensky is ready to abandon claims to Crimea.

"I think so," Trump told reporters at Morristown Airport in New Jersey, when asked if he thought Zelensky was ready to give up Crimea.

"Nobody brought it up for 12 years, and now they bring it up. So I told him, you can maybe go back to [44th US President Barack] Obama. Ask them why they gave it up. They gave it up without a shot being fired, by the way," Trump added.