US strikes on Yemen kill at least eight people — TV

DUBAI, April 28. /TASS/. At least eight people were killed in US strikes on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, the Al Masirah TV channel, controlled by Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement, reported.

According to the broadcaster, three residential buildings came under attack; women and children are among those killed. The TV channel did not specify the number of people injured in the strikes.

Following the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Houthis warned that they would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships associated with Israel from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. Houthi attacks halted after a ceasefire was declared in Gaza in mid-January but after the ceasefire was broken in early March, the rebels announced a resumption of attacks on Israeli ships in the Red Sea, and also started trying to conduct missile attacks on targets in Israel.

On March 15, the US started to carry out massive strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen based on an order from President Donald Trump. The US Central Command said that the goal was to defend American interests and restore freedom of navigation.