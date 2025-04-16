Syrian minister says ex-officers’ power grab attempt foiled

BEIRUT, April 16. /TASS/. Syria’s new authorities have prevented a coup d’etat, orchestrated by a group of former officers, the transitional government’s Interior Minister Anas Khattab wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

"The scheme was thwarted thanks to the efforts of our security agencies and the support of the people. The attempted coup is now history," the minister stated.

According to him, the outcome of the operation was analyzed by the country’s intelligence services in coordination with the Defense Ministry.

"A decision was made to establish a dedicated unit to coordinate law enforcement bodies and their work in prosecuting those responsible, which will help enhance security and stability," Khattab added.

From March 6-10, more than 1,500 people were killed in fighting between Syria’s new government forces and supporters of the former president in the provinces of Latakia, Tartus, Hama and Homs.