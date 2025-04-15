Iran’s supreme leader prioritizes fostering ties with Russia, China

DUBAI, April 15. /TASS/. Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has named developing relations with Moscow and Beijing among one of priority tracks in Tehran’s foreign policy.

"The priority is fostering economic ties with such countries as China and Russia which are Asia’s economic centers," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying. Khamenei noted that some processes are rather difficult to implement but can be achieved with "proper diligence and right strategy."

Additionally, Iran’s supreme leader has also given high marks to the activities of the Islamic republic’s Foreign Ministry on establishing ties with neighboring countries, as well as to recent visits by high-ranking Iranian officials which boost the country’s image on the global stage.