Tajik President believes Global South capable of joining efforts to build a better world

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Countries of the Global South can consolidate efforts to build a better world, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said at a an Outreach/BRICS Plus meeting in Kazan.

"I would like to note that the countries of the Global South are fully capable of mobilizing efforts to build a better world," he said.

According to Rahmon, the current realities of the international situation confirm the relevance of the topic of the meeting in Kazan: Building a Better World Together.

"It is obvious that achieving this goal is possible only through strengthening equal interstate cooperation and the joint desire of our countries to form a more just world order. Today, more than ever, it is necessary to consolidate efforts to ensure lasting peace, security and stability, and achieve sustainable development," the leader of Tajikistan said.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. On the second day of the summit, its participants adopted the Kazan Declaration. The main topics of the document include the association’s future development, its position on global issues, settlement of regional crises, including in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit became the first they attended as full-fledged members of the association.