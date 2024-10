TEL AVIV, October 24. /TASS/. The Israeli military has recorded the launch of about 120 projectiles by fighters of the Shia group Hezbollah from Lebanon at Israel since the beginning of the day, the army press service reported.

This is the information as of 3:00 p.m. local time [12:00 p.m. GMT], it added.

"The IDF will continue to defend the State of Israel and its people against the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the press service said.