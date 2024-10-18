Iran-Russia partnership treaty to be signed during Pezeshkian's visit to Moscow — envoy

DUBAI, October 18. /TASS/. Russia and Iran will sign a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty during a separate visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Moscow, Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

"This agreement was ready to be signed in Kazan [during the October 22-24 BRICS summit], but the two presidents agreed at a meeting in Ashgabat that it would be concluded during bilateral visits. In this regard, [Russian leader] Mr. [Vladimir] Putin invited Pezeshkian to visit Moscow," the Iranian embassy in Russia quoted Jalali as saying in an interview with Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV channel. According to the ambassador, the new treaty will cover all areas of bilateral cooperation.

Putin and Pezeshkian held talks in Ashgabat on October 11. The Iranian president then said that Tehran hopes to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Moscow at the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24. Putin approved the draft agreement on September 18. On October 4, the Iranian ambassador to Russia said that the document was ready for signing.