US, UK carry out air strikes on Yemeni cities of Sanaa and Hodeidah — report

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The US and UK carried out a series of airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital Sanaa and the city of Hodeidah, Houthi-owned Al Masirah television reported.

Coalition forces attacked several sites in Sanaa and launched at least four strikes on the western part of Hodeidah, which sits on the Red Sea coast, according to the report. Explosions in the Yemeni capital were also reported by Al Mayadeen television. The reports didn’t indicate what the consequences of the strikes were or whether there were any casualties.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis said they would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships affiliated with that country from passing through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave ended. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since mid-November.

In response to these attacks, the US and UK announced preparations for Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. Afterward, the UK and US started carrying out regular strikes on Houthi military sites in various Yemeni provinces.