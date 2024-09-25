Israel says it struck dozens of Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, September 25. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck dozens of weapons storage facilities belonging to the Hezbollah Shia paramilitary group as it continued to attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

"Over the past hour, the IAF struck dozens of weapons storage facilities belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

On Monday, Israel launched a pre-emptive operation, dubbed "Northern Arrows," in Arab republic. As part of their offensive, Israeli troops have been striking Hezbollah military infrastructure. The stated goal is to create a safe environment to return dozens of locals who have been evacuated from border areas in northern Israel amid Hezbollah’s attacks that have been ongoing since October 8, 2023.