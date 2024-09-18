Harris holds slim lead over Trump in latest poll

NEW YORK, September 19. /TASS/. US Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris is polling two percentage points ahead of Republican nominee and ex-US President Donald Trump, according to the results of a survey by Fox News TV.

According to the poll, 50% of its participants are ready to support Harris at the presidential election, with 48% of those polled supporting Trump.

The vice president has improved her positions since mid-August when she was one percentage point behind Trump, polling 49% to 50%.

The survey was held from September 13 through 16 among more than 1,100 respondents nationwide. The margin of error is three percentage points.

The US presidential election is slated for November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was supposed to represent the Democrats at the election but he decided to drop out of the race after mounting calls from his party following his poor performance in June in the debate with Trump who later became the Republican presidential nominee. Biden endorsed Harris to replace him. The Democratic Party officially nominated Harris in early August.