US-led coalition's aircraft violate Syrian airspace nine times in past day

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) registered nine violations of Syria’s airspace, committed by aircraft of the US-led international coalition over the Al-Tanf zone in the past 24 hours, the center’s deputy head, Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said.

"Over the past day, nine violations of the Syrian Arab Republic’s airspace regulations were registered in the Al-Tanf zone, committed by a pair of F-15 fighter jets (twice), a pair of A-10 attack aircraft (twice) and an MQ-9 reconnaissance and attack drone of the coalition," Ignasyuk said.

In the reported period, the center also registered six violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the coalition. The incidents were related to drone flights that were not coordinated with the Russian side.

No shelling attacks on Syrian pro-government forces were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the past day.

Besides, officers of the Russian reconciliation center carried out a humanitarian mission in the settlement of Mazloum of the Deir ez-Zor province, distributing 600 sets of food weighting 5.9 metric tons in total.