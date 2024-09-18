Russia's share in Armenia's foreign military-technical cooperation down to 10% from 96%

YEREVAN, September 18. /TASS/. Russia's share in Armenia's military-technical cooperation with other countries has fallen to 10% from 96% over the past 3-4 years, the Security Council’s Secretary Armen Grigoryan told the 2nd Armenian Global Summit.

"We used to have more than 96% military-technical cooperation with Russia (purchase of arms from Russia - TASS). Over the past 3-4 years it has decreased to 10%, even less," he said.

According to Grigoryan, Armenia also wants to buy up to 30% of weapons produced for its own needs from local manufacturers.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia cooperated with France and India in the military-technical sphere. In June 2024, France and Armenia signed a contract for the supply of Caesar self-propelled guns to Yerevan.