Number of Hezbollah fighters killed by pager detonation reaches 10

BEIRUT, September 18. /TASS/. Lebanon's Shiite movement Hezbollah said the number of its fighters killed in a pager detonation in Beirut and other areas of Lebanon rose from eight to 10, according to a summary released by the Al Manar TV channel.

It points out that those who fell victim to the Israeli attack were fighting to liberate Jerusalem.

In turn, acting Health Minister Firas Abiad said during a visit to hospitals housing injured Hezbollah members and civilians that more than 200 people are still receiving treatment in intensive care units. "Many of them are in critical condition, especially those whose limbs, mostly hands, were torn off by blasts," he said. The acting minister did not rule out that the number of victims may increase. He promised to provide an update on the casualties after receiving more information.

Earlier, Arab media reported several dead and numerous injured.

On September 17, pagers detonated almost simultaneously across Lebanon. Hezbollah blamed Israel for staging the explosions, threatening a "just response." According to one of the versions, the incident was the result of a cyberattack. The pagers were brought to Lebanon for Hezbollah supporters this spring with explosive devices already embedded in them.