North Korea launches several short-range ballistic missiles

SEOUL, September 18. /TASS/. North Korea launched "several short-range ballistic missile" in northeast direction, Yonhap reported citing South Korean military.

According to the report, the missiles were launched at about 06:50 local time [00:50 Moscow time] from the Kaechon area. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff claimed that is ready for new launches and exchanges information with the US and Japan.

The Japanese authorities reported two ballistic missile launches.

On September 12, North Korea launched a new type of 600-mm multiple launch rocket system munitions. On September 13, KCNA reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Nuclear Weapons Institute and the "base for production of nuclear material for nuclear weapons." The news agency published photos taken inside the facility.