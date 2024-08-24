Chinese diplomat urges US to immediately stop official interaction with Taiwan

WASHINGTON, August 24. /TASS/. The US should immediately stop any form of official interaction with Taiwan, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, told TASS.

He pointed out that "China firmly opposes any form of official interaction between the United States and Taiwan." "The Taiwan question is the core of China's core interests and is the first red line in China-US relations," the diplomat said, commenting on a senior US administration official’s statement about the need for "meaningful dialogue" between mainland China and Taiwan.

"We urge the U.S. to adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiqu·s, to honor the commitments made by U.S. leaders of not supporting ‘Taiwan independence’ <...>, immediately stop any form of official interaction with Taiwan, and not to go further down the wrong path," Liu stressed. He noted that "the One-China principle is the premise and foundation for establishing and developing diplomatic relations between China and the United States."

According to the Chinese embassy spokesperson, "China has long been recognized by the international community as a contributor to global peace, development and international order." "The US side needs to correct its wrong perception about China, reject Cold-War and zero-sum mentality, and do more concrete things for world peace, stability and development," Liu added.

A senior US official told reporters at a Friday briefing on White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s trip to Beijing on August 27-29 that Washington would "continue to urge Beijing to engage in meaningful dialogue with Taipei." She also claimed that China would continue to pose a threat to the international order in the foreseeable future.

Taiwan issue

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. However, Beijing considers the island to be one of its provinces.

Washington severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 and established ties with China. While recognizing the One China policy, the US continues to maintain contact with the Taipei administration and supply weapons to the island. The United States is the key arms supplier to Taiwan. Beijing demands that Washington stop providing military assistance to Taipei.