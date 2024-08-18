Israel attacks Hezbollah weapons depots in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, August 18. /TASS/. Israel has hit Hezbollah weapons depots in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Earlier today, the IAF (Israeli Air Force - TASS) struck a Hezbollah terrorist cell and weapons facility in the area of Chebaa in southern Lebanon," it said. "The IAF also struck an additional Hezbollah weapons storage facility in Ayta ash Shab and a military structure in the area of Matmoura in southern Lebanon. Furthermore, a Hezbollah launcher was dismantled in the area of At Tiri in southern Lebanon."

Air raid alert sirens sounded in northern Israel three times in a hour after 3:00 p.m. Moscow time (noon GMT).