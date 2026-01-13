Sollers reports sales drop by 20.6% to 40,980 cars in 2025

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Sales of UAZ and Sollers cars in Russia dropped by 20.6% annually to 40,980 units in 2025, the press service of the Sollers Group told TASS.

Slightly more than 50,000 Sollers and UAZ vehicles were sold in Russia in 2024. According to the company, 30,400 UAZ cars and 10,500 Sollers cars were sold in 2025.

The Sollers Atlant model was the bestseller in the Sollers portfolio in 2024, with 8,500 cars sold. The SGR enjoyed the highest demand among UAZ models. Its sales stood at 14,800 units.