Minsk believes Iran's government capable of maintaining stability in country

MINSK, January 13. /TASS/. Belarus is closely monitoring developments in Iran and is confident that the country’s government and people are capable of overcoming the current challenges and maintaining stability, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Belarus is closely following developments in Iran. We are convinced that the Iranian government and the Iranian people can overcome the current difficulties and maintain stability in the country. Based on the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, Belarus strongly rejects any form of interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign nations," the statement said.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry recommended that citizens planning to travel to Iran for urgent reasons "take into account official notifications from aviation authorities (NOTAM) regarding restrictions on the use of airspace, airline announcements about changes to flight schedules to Iran, and information about possible disruptions to airport operations."

"For Belarusian citizens already in Iran, the usual recommendations for complicated situations remain in effect: comply with local laws, follow official instructions, exercise caution, and avoid crowded places," the ministry said.

On December 29, 2025, merchants began protesting in Iran over a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial. On December 30, university students joined the unrest, which spread to the majority of major cities. The protests peaked on the night of January 8, when at least 13 civilians, including a three-year-old child, were killed as a result of rioters’ actions. The authorities also announced the death of 38 law enforcement officers.