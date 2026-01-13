US withdrawal from WHO threatens world’s security as well as its own — director

GENEVA, January 13. /TASS/. The coming into force next week of the decision made by the United States to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) threatens both US security and that of the entire world, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has stated.

At a briefing in Geneva he noted that this decision is not simply a loss for the United States, it also puts the security of both the US and the entire world at risk.

On January 21, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the WHO, justifying the decision with disproportionately high US contributions compared to other countries. US membership in the WHO officially expires on January 22, 2026, one year after the US notified the UN Secretary General, the depositary of the organization's charter, of its decision.