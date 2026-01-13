State Duma restricts transfer of Russians’ genetic data abroad

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Russian parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, has approved at first reading a bill regulating the handling of Russians’ genetic data, including the introduction of restrictions on the transfer of data obtained through genetic and immunological research abroad, as well as to foreign nationals within Russia.

The amendments are proposed to the federal law On State Regulation in the Field of Genetic Engineering. The bill was introduced by the Russian government. "The transfer of human genetic data obtained through population genetic and immunological studies to foreign private persons and legal entities located on the territory of Russia, as well as to private persons and legal entities outside the Russian Federation, is prohibited," the bill says.

According to the explanatory note, the collection, processing, storage, use and transfer, including across borders, of human genetic data is of critical importance for the security of the state and its citizens, while the unique nature of genetic information determines the specific legal mechanisms protecting it.

"The proposed amendments will ensure the protection of Russian citizens’ genetic data, establish an effective system of oversight in its circulation and prevent its illegal transfer," the note emphasizes.

At the same time, the bill defines cases where the transfer of such data abroad would be permitted. These include the provision of medical care to a Russian citizen, the development and production of medicines, biomedical products and technologies for a Russian patient, as well as the facilitation of international cooperation in healthcare and in the field of biological security.

"The procedure for the transfer of human genetic data outside of Russia, as well as the conditions for such transfer and the requirements for organizations and persons carrying it out, are established by the government of the Russian Federation," the document says.

If adopted, the law will enter into force on September 1 next year.