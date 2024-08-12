Ukrainian forces did not attempt second attack on ZNPP, Energodar overnight

MELITOPOL, August 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces did not attempt a second attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and its satellite town of Energodar last night, the plant's spokeswoman Yevgeniya Yashina told TASS.

"There were no attacks last night," she said.

The day before, the ZNPP press service reported a Ukrainian drone strike in the area of the cooling towers. As a result, a fire broke out and a non-functioning cooling tower was damaged. According to experts, this is the first time that ZNPP has suffered such serious damage. At present, the fire has been extinguished, there is no danger of a steam explosion, and the radiation background in the city and at the plant is normal. Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency have been informed about the incident, while Rosatom said that such actions of Kiev can be considered as nuclear terrorism.