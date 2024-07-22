Harris' nomination for US leader may be confirmed on August 1 — journalist

WASHINGTON, July 22. /TASS/. A vote on the nomination of US Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate is expected on August 1, CBS television journalist Ed O'Keefe said.

He told the TV channel that the delegates of the Democratic National Committee were told during a phone call on Sunday to "expect a vote on August 1." He explained that the goal of this upcoming virtual vote will be "to put Harris's name formally in the nomination and make her the nominee" of the Democratic Party. In this way, Harris's candidacy might not be confirmed at the party's national convention in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19-22, but earlier.

"So now, someone who may not like that idea [of nominating Harris] has about ten days to say no," the journalist pointed out. At the same time, O'Keefe explained that the data on possible voting dates are still unofficial.

The Politico newspaper said that a number of US officials and Democratic sponsors are calling on independent Senator Joe Manchin (from the state of West Virginia), who was a member of the Democratic Party until May 2024, to return to the party and seek nomination as a candidate in the presidential election. At the same time, Reuters reported, citing sources, that the "heads of regional headquarters" of the US Democratic Party in all 50 states support the nomination of Harris.

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he would not seek re-election as head of state, while supporting the nomination of Harris as the Democratic candidate. As follows from his statement, he intends to make a speech in the coming days in connection with the decision not to run for the top office.

The presidential election in the United States will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was expected to be represented by Biden, whose candidacy was expected to be approved at the National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, scheduled for August 19-22. However, after Biden's failed performance at the pre-election televised debate with Republican Donald Trump on June 27, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up further attempts to retain the highest office in the United States grew louder, including among Democrats.