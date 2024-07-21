Middle East may soon plunge into chaos — Egyptian foreign ministry

CAIRO, July 21. /TASS/. The Egyptian government believes that Israel’s recent attack on the Yemeni port of Hudaydah has seriously exacerbated tensions in the region, so stakeholders should try to prevent the Middle East from plunging into chaos, the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement.

According to the document, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs "is following the situation with great concern." It is "convinced that all parties need to show restraint" and urges "to prevent the region from plunging into chaos."

The ministry said that all international forces need to pay maximum effort "to end the war in the Gaza Strip, which is the main source of tensions in the Middle East at this point."

A while ago, planes of the Israeli Air Force attack the Yemen’s port city of Hudaydah, located on the Red Sea coast. The air raid left at least three people dead and around 80 wounded. According to Al Masirah, the Israeli Air Force targeted oil tanks in the port, as well as the city power plant. In addition, the airstrike targeted the military police building in the northern part of Hudaydah. A powerful fire broke out at the port, which remains unextinguished at this point.

The Al Hadath television reported that at least 12 Israeli warplanes, including F-35 fighter jets, took part in the attack.

In the early hours of July 19, an explosion was heard in downtown Tel Aviv. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said the explosion was "caused by the falling of an aerial target, and no sirens were activated." Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that it used an advanced drone that can penetrate air defenses.