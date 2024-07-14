No ties between suspected shooter at Trump’s rally and extremists found so far

NEW YORK, July 14. /TASS/. The United States’ law enforcement has found no ties between the suspected shooter during former US President Donald Trump’s rally and extremist organizations, the ABC television channel said, citing sources.

Although, no such ties have been identified, investigator continue scrutinize information about the suspect and his contacts.

The assassination attack on Trump was staged at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania late on Saturday. The Republican was wounded. According to recent reports, he is safe, he received a minor injury - the bullet pierced his right ear. The shooting left one person killed and two injured. The shooter was killed by officers of the US Secret Service, which is responsible, in particular, for protecting the top officials of the state. The FBI is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt on Trump.

The Republican National Committee has stressed that its convention in Milwaukee, which was set to open on Monday and was expected to nominate Trump as its presidential candidate in the November election, would not be canceled or postponed. Trump will attend the convention, the committee confirmed.