Budapest hands over to Kiev plan of actions on bilateral cooperation — Hungary’s minister

BUDAPEST, July 10. /TASS/. Hungary has handed over to Ukraine a draft plan of actions on the development of cooperation between the two countries and Budapest is now expecting to receive a similar document from Kiev, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

The Hungarian top diplomat said commenting on his recent bilateral meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba that Hungary was ready to develop economic ties with the neighboring country despite some political contradictions regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"It is obvious that we have a different view on the possible ceasefire and the launch of peace negotiations," Szijjarto stated.

The high-ranking diplomat added that the Hungarian plan of actions stipulated in particular the development of the cross-border cooperation and the formation of special economic zones on both sides of the state border.

"I have proposed a construction of new border crossings, reconstruction of the bridge over the Tisza River and new railway tracks, as well as to boost our cooperation in the sphere of energy, as it is clear that cooperation between the two neighboring countries can mutually improve energy security," Szijjarto added.

The Hungarian top diplomat also expressed hope that the current plan of actions would bring the relations between the two neighboring countries to a new level adding that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba promised to study Hungary’s proposals and later send the relevant Ukrainian draft document to Budapest.