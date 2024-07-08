Hungarian PM dismisses claims that Russia could attack NATO

BERLIN, July 8. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has slammed allegations that Russia plans to attack NATO as absurd.

"No serious person can say that Russia intends to attack NATO," he said in an interview with Bild deputy editor-in-chief Paul Ronzheimer. He stressed that this is impossible in principle and no country can do this because the North Atlantic Alliance is the world’s strongest military power. Russia, in his words, "is quite rational, even hyper-rational." Still, he added, the alliance should stay consolidated and observe article 5 of its charter, i.e. the one on collective defense.

Meanwhile, the West keeps on fomenting the idea of an alleged "Russian threat," with the mass media even publishing so-called plans in case of Russia’s potential aggression against any of the countries of the alliance.

At a meeting with the CEOs of leading world news agencies that was organized by TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed the West’s allegations that Russia could attack NATO countries as ridiculous.