US Democrats view Kamala Harris as only possible replacement for Biden — WSJ

NEW YORK, July 8. /TASS/. The US Democratic Party elite views Kamala Harris as the only candidate to replace Joe Biden in the presidential race, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to WSJ, the party elite has almost reached a consensus that Harris is the only replacement for Biden. There will be some discontent, because Harris also lags behind Donald Trump in polls, and she will have to find excuses for the inflation and other problems, inherited from Biden; however, the party elite, due to the policies it adheres to, will be too afraid to deny the candidacy of a female representative of minorities, the newspaper says.

According to the authors, the Democrats should now undertake the official procedure of Biden’s replacement with Harris during the Democratic National Convention, which will draw the global attention.