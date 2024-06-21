Venezuela about to join BRICS — executive vice president

CARACAS, June 21. /TASS/. Venezuela is at the doorstep of joining the BRICS group of nations and ready to offer its fuel and mineral resources to future partners, the country’s Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez told an international economic seminar in Caracas, aired by Venezolana de Television.

"In this new world, Venezuela is at the doorstep of joining the BRICS group of nations with its resources," Rodriguez said, adding that her country had "the world’s largest fuel deposits."

"With daily production of three million barrels of oil, our reserves will be enough for almost three centuries," she said.

In her words, Venezuela also has the world’s fourth largest natural gas reserves, which are now in the process of certification.

Moreover, the country has deposits of iron ore, coal, gold and diamonds, Rodriguez said.

"The turning point of the new world order’s creation has arrived, and we want to see Venezuela becoming a part of the new geopolitical reality," she said.