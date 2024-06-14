Kiev turns down Russia’s new peace proposal

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s new settlement initiative for Ukraine has "no real peace proposals," Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said.

"There is no novelty in this, no real peace proposals and no desire to end the war," he wrote on his X account.

According to Podolyak, if Ukraine accepts this initiative and declares its off-bloc status it will be left "unprotected." He also turned down other components of the initiative.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that Russia offers a new peace proposal on settling the conflict in Ukraine. Thus, Russia insists that the status of Crimea, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions be recognized, Ukraine declare its off-bloc and non-nuclear status, and anti-Russian sanctions be lifted. Apart from that, Ukraine is supposed to withdraw its troops from the Donbass republics and the Kherson and Zaporozhye Region before peace talks begin.