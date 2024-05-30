Serbia to never forget victims of 1999 NATO aggression

BELGRADE, May 30. /TASS/. Serbia will never forget the innocent people killed in NATO bombing in 1999, the republic's Defense Minister Bratislav Gasic said during a ceremony to commemorate the victims of the bombing of a bridge over the Morava River in the town of Varvarin.

According to him, it is necessary to learn the lessons of the past "so that the story of suffering does not repeat itself." "We will never forget the innocent victims whose lives were cut short by NATO bombs and we will always remember them," the defense ministry's press service quoted Gasic as saying.

On May 30, 1999, a series of NATO airstrikes killed ten civilians in Varvarin. That day coincided with the Orthodox feast of the Trinity that year. A memorial to the victims is erected near the bridge that was the target of the bombing. People lay flowers and wreaths at the memorial on the anniversary of the tragedy.