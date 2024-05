SEOUL, May 30. /TASS/. North Korea fired several ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan in the early hours of Thursday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said citing the country’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

According to the report, around ten short-range ballistic missiles were fired at approximately 06:14 local time on Thursday (9:14 p.m. Wednesday GMT). Information about their flight distance is not available at this point.

Earlier, the news agency said one ballistic missile was fired.