At least seven civilians killed in Israeli strike on Rafah — TV

BEIRUT, May 27. /TASS/. At least seven civilians were killed in an Israeli strike on a residential house in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the Al Mayadeen television channel said.

According to the TV channel, six more people were wounded.

Early on Monday, Israel delivered an airstrike on Rafah. At least eight projectiles hit a tent camp in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood near a warehouse of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The strike was followed by a fire at the tent camp. According to the latest data cited by the WAFA news agency, at least 40 people, mostly women and children, were killed. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the General Staff’s fact-finding division is probing into the deaths of civilians in Rafah.

On May 24, the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel should stop the military offensive in Rafah and keep the Rafah border crossing open to provide aid to the Palestinian population. Israel, in accordance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention, must "immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in Rafah" that could affect the town’s population, he said. The decision also calls on Israel to keep the Rafah crossing open for humanitarian aid to Palestinians and to take steps to ensure "unimpeded access to the Gaza Strip" for investigators and fact-finding missions.