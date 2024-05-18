Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip kill eight civilians

DUBAI, May 18. /TASS/. At least eight people have been killed as a result of Israeli strikes on different parts of the Gaza Strip, Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, five people were killed and several injured as a result of strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the Gaza Strip. One person was killed in a strike on a school in the west of the camp.

Two other Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on the towns of Rafah and Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.