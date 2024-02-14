Intensity of confrontation in Middle East far from dissipating — CSTO Joint Staff chief

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The intensity of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is not dissipating amid airstrikes by Israel, the US and their satellites on several Middle Eastern countries, CSTO Joint Staff Chief Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov said at a briefing.

"The development of the situation in the Middle East also deserves special attention. The intensity of the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation is not dissipating against the background of the unauthorized air strikes by Israel, the United States and its satellites on the territory of a number of Middle Eastern nations," he said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 200 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ aggressive actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria.